Active social media user Azamat Maripov released on probation

Azamat Maripov, convicted of mass riots and public calls for the violent seizure of power, has been released on three years’ probation. This information was confirmed by the Supreme Court’s press service.

Last October, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek found the activist guilty under the aforementioned charges and sentenced him to six years in prison.

Azamat Maripov, known as an active Facebook user, was arrested a year ago. He had repeatedly criticized Kanybek Tumanbaev, the head of the Presidential Affairs Department. The later claimed that Maripov had asked him for $13,000 for a wedding and then, together with a group of individuals, allegedly began blackmailing him.

Previously, in April 2024, Azamat Maripov was detained in connection with a separate case. The Internal Affairs Department of Leninsky district reported the arrest of six men suspected of beating and illegally detaining a resident of the capital.

Azamat Maripov is the brother of Kudret Taichabarov, the former head of the Tourism Development Fund. Taichabarov is currently under arrest on suspicion of ties to organized crime groups (under the article «Creation of or participation in an organized crime group»).