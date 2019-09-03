16:28
Director of Probation Department at Justice Ministry appointed

Zarylbek uulu Almazbek was appointed a Director of Probation Department at the Ministry of Justice of the Kyrgyz Republic. Press service of the department reported.

Corresponding order was signed by the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The Probation Department began its functioning in the system of the Ministry of Justice since September 1, 2019; earlier it was under the State Penitentiary Service.

Zarylbek uulu Almazbek was born on July 16, 1975 in Kyzyl-Dyikan village in Chui region. He has higher legal education. Previously, he worked for the national security bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic, Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Chui-Bishkek Department of Justice.
