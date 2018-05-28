Kazakhstan’s MFA comments on detention of KAZ Minеrals Bozymchak head

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan commented on the detention of Ilyas Tulekeev, General Director of KAZ Minеrals Bozymchak.

It is specified that on the day after the businessman was detained at Manas airport in Bishkek, the Kazakhstan’s Embassy staff contacted the investigative department of the financial police of Kyrgyzstan.

A representative of the agency, Omurbekov, informed that Ilyas Tulekeev is suspected of tax evasion.

«On May 27, 2018, Tulekeev was released from custody in the courtroom,» the Foreign Affairs Ministry said.

The ministry noted that its staff kept in constant contact with the Kyrgyz police in order to ensure an impartial investigation.

A citizen of Kazakhstan, Ilyas Tulekeev, was detained on Friday in Bishkek by security forces on suspicion of concealing taxes. Yesterday, by a court decision, he was released. But the charges against him have not been withdrawn.

KAZ Minerals Bozymchak company belongs to KAZ Minerals PLC Group. Kazakhmys Gold Kyrgyzstan company started its work in Kyrgyzstan in 2007. On October 31, 2015 Kazakhmys Gold Kyrgyzstan was renamed into KAZ Minerals Bozymchak, the company holds licenses for exploration and development of copper and gold Bozymchak field in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region and other licenses, necessary for the operation of the field.