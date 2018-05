The President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov arrived in Sochi (Russia) to participate in the meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. The press service of the head of state reported.

He was met at the airport by Sochi Mayor Anatoly Pakhomov, Director of the State Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Igor Bogdashev and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Russian Federation Bolot Otunbayev.