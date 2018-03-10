18:18
CNN publishes pictures of Kyrgyzstan’s nature

Correspondent of CNN, traveler Alex Sherr, published pictures of the nature of Kyrgyzstan, which he made during a trip to Central Asia in the summer of 2017.

«Every season has something different to offer in Kyrgyzstan. The high peaks of the east provide fantastic skiing in winter, while incredible colors await those who head to Ala Archa National Park, outside of Bishkek, in the fall. Fields of beautiful wild flowers dot the countryside in spring, and summer offers incredible hiking in lush mountain valleys. Not to be missed is Lake Issyk-Kul, the second largest saline lake in the world, after the Caspian Sea. It’s surrounded by white sand beaches, the snowcapped peaks of the Tian Shan range looming in the distance,» the photographer wrote.
