Trial of Mavlyan Askarbekov’s case suspended

The trial of the case against civil activist Mavlyan Askarbekov has been suspended. He himself told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he and his lawyer appealed to the Constitutional Chamber with a statement about the illegality of consideration by the judge himself of the challenge claim. The Constitutional Chamber of the Kyrgyz Republic accepted the application for consideration and the process would not resume until its decision.

Mavlyan Askarbekov is accused of public calls to seize power. The activist called the charges contrived.