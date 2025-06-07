17:43
SCNS opens case on three Nigerians who became victims of illegal migration

Regarding the recent publication concerning the complaint by three Nigerian citizens over allegations of forced labor and the unlawful confiscation of their passports, the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) responded to 24.kg news agency stating that the individuals in question are currently involved in investigative procedures and are recognized as victims of the organizers of an illegal migration channel.

Based on the evidence collected, a criminal case was initiated in May 2025 under Article 168 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. A set of investigative and operational measures is underway to identify other individuals involved in this crime.

Upon the conclusion of the investigation, the citizens of Nigeria will receive the necessary consular assistance to facilitate their return to their home country.
link: https://24.kg/english/331875/
views: 85
