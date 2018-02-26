PM allocates 100,000 soms for treatment of 2-year-old girl

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov has allocated 100,000 soms for treatment of a 2-year-old girl who was injured in a traffic accident. An order was signed to allocate funds from the reserve fund of the head of the Cabinet.

Recall, wife of Zhyrgalbek Chotonov was killed in the traffic accident, and his two-year-old daughter was hospitalized. The doctors had to take off the child’s leg.

The traffic accident occurred on February 9 in Bishkek at the intersection of Vitebskaya and Elebesova Streets.