22:24
0
USD 67.94
EUR 83.42
RUB 1.20
English

PM allocates 100,000 soms for treatment of 2-year-old girl

The Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov has allocated 100,000 soms for treatment of a 2-year-old girl who was injured in a traffic accident. An order was signed to allocate funds from the reserve fund of the head of the Cabinet.

Recall, wife of Zhyrgalbek Chotonov was killed in the traffic accident, and his two-year-old daughter was hospitalized. The doctors had to take off the child’s leg.

The traffic accident occurred on February 9 in Bishkek at the intersection of Vitebskaya and Elebesova Streets.
link:
views: 132
Print
Related
New equipment planned to be installed in Oncology Center in September
Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute
Prime Minister demands reasonable prices for fertilizers, fuel and lubricants
Deputies ask PM to buy apartment for theater and cinema actress Nazira Mambetova
Sapar Isakov heads for Batken region with working visit
IMF recommends Kyrgyzstan to make use of recent economic recovery
Sapar Isakov was explained what should be done to attract investments
UAE interested in activation of cooperation with Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyz PM gets acquainted with Smart City project in Dubai
Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan heads for World Government Summit in the UAE
Popular
Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek Almost 4 kg of hashish found in Bishkek
Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute Sapar Isakov promises to help with improving conditions in military institute
American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk American Andrew Wheeler fell in love with horse meat thanks to chuchuk
Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported Guest house burns down in Bishkek, no victims reported