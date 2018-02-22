Timofeev shows one of Kyrgyzstan’s best results in Winter Olympics history

Skier Evgeniy Timofeev today showed one of the best results of the national team of Kyrgyzstan in the history of participation in the Winter Olympics.

As an independent state, Kyrgyzstan participated in the Winter Olympic Games seven times: in 1994, 1998, 2006 and 2014 the country sent one athlete to the Olympics, and in 2002, 2010 and 2018 — two.

The best result is the 36th place, which was shown by biathlonist Alexander Tropnikov in 1998. The second is the result of Dmitry Chvykov — 39th place in the ski jumping in 2002.

Evgeniy Timofeev with another skier Ivan Borisov for a long time shared the third line in the table of records of the Kyrgyz Republic at the Winter Olympic Games. Both took the 41st place: Borisov — in 2006, Timofeev — in 2014.

Now Evgeniy takes the third line alone — he became the 40th in the slalom tournament at the Olympics in Pyeongchang.

Timofeev is only 23 years old, but he has already participated in two Olympics. In the future, he can achieve even more.