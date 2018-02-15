Residents of Nookat district threaten to close South-Kyrgyz Cement Plant

Residents of Nookat district of Osh region threaten to close the South-Kyrgyz Cement Plant. They do not like how the enterprise works, deputy Ziyadin Zhamaldinov said today at the session of the Parliament.

According to him, the cement plant has odd prices for its products. Cement is sold to Uzbek citizens for 2.7 soms per kilogram, while the cement price for Kyrgyzstanis is 5 soms.

«Export of cement is exempt from duty. Cement is exported at a zero rate. Until the Uzbek side is provided with the appropriate volume of cement, it is not sold to Kyrgyzstanis. The plant operates in Kyrgyzstan, damages the environment, pollutes the air. I ask the government to study the problem. There is the Antimonopoly Service, which should check the prices. The state should intervene, otherwise people threaten to stop the plant, because they do not need such an enterprise,» Ziyadin Zhamaldinov said.