15:27
-6
USD 68.22
EUR 84.36
RUB 1.18
English

Residents of Nookat district threaten to close South-Kyrgyz Cement Plant

Residents of Nookat district of Osh region threaten to close the South-Kyrgyz Cement Plant. They do not like how the enterprise works, deputy Ziyadin Zhamaldinov said today at the session of the Parliament.

According to him, the cement plant has odd prices for its products. Cement is sold to Uzbek citizens for 2.7 soms per kilogram, while the cement price for Kyrgyzstanis is 5 soms.

«Export of cement is exempt from duty. Cement is exported at a zero rate. Until the Uzbek side is provided with the appropriate volume of cement, it is not sold to Kyrgyzstanis. The plant operates in Kyrgyzstan, damages the environment, pollutes the air. I ask the government to study the problem. There is the Antimonopoly Service, which should check the prices. The state should intervene, otherwise people threaten to stop the plant, because they do not need such an enterprise,» Ziyadin Zhamaldinov said.
link:
views: 88
Print
Popular
Tajikistan unilaterally closes border checkpoint in Batken Tajikistan unilaterally closes border checkpoint in Batken
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on single form for transportation to China Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan agree on single form for transportation to China
Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl Wedding cortege amazed Bal Ganesh but did not hinder from marrying Kyrgyz girl
Kyrgyzstan interested in purchase of fertilizers from Uzbekistan Kyrgyzstan interested in purchase of fertilizers from Uzbekistan