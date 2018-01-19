Chingiz Aitmatov film script ready, money for filming needed

Kyrgyz filmmakers decided to film a documentary feature about Chingiz Aitmatov by the 90th anniversary of the writer. One of the authors, writer Abibilla Pazylov, told.

According to him, he wrote the script of the film under the conventional name «Aitmatov’s World. The World without Aitmatov» together with the composer, essay writer Tugelbai Kazakov and the People’s Artist of the Republic Bakyt Karagulov. The production director of the future movie approved it.

The son of the writer Askar Aitmatov coordinates the film project.

According to Abililla Pazylov, after discussion and approval of the scenario at the artistic council of Kyrgyzfilm, the Cinematography Department plans to allocate funds for creation of the film. Coordinator and authors also intend to involve in the project domestic and foreign sponsors.