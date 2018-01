For the New Year’s weekend, U.S. dollar in Kyrgyzstan grew in price by 30 tyiyns.

Today, the capital’s exchange offices and commercial banks buy the U.S. currency for 68.8-69.1 soms, and sell — for 69.3. The nominal rate is 68,8395 soms.

Recall, dollar in Kyrgyzstan became cheaper in the last two weeks of 2017. In the end, it lost 1 som in price. However, the National Bank did not react to the situation on the market. The bank conducted intervention on December 8.