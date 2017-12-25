Who really receives state benefit payments in Kyrgyzstan?

Deputy Aida Kasymalieva proposed to create a working group, including representatives of the prosecutor’s office and the Anti-Corruption Service, and to verify the eligibility of allowances till December 1, 2017.

«We need to check who gets payments from the state today. Statistics show that the family is poor, but in fact they are rich. It is necessary to develop a mechanism for calculating benefits, so that there are no corrupt schemes, and only then make decisions,» the Deputy told at a meeting of the parliament committee.

The Ministry of Labor and Social Development has repeatedly stated that the current law on state benefit payments has corruption risks, and officials for 20 years have tried all methods to improve the targeting of assistance to low-income families.

The meeting discussed in the second reading the postponing of the law on state benefit payments for three months.