Chairwoman of High Attestation Commission of Kyrgyzstan appointed

Bakyt Tynalieva was appointed Chairwoman of the High Attestation Commission of Kyrgyzstan. The Department of Public Relations and Mass Media of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the corresponding decree was signed by the Prime Minister Sapar Isakov. Bakyt Tynalieva was Deputy Chairwoman of the High Attestation Commission of the Kyrgyz Republic .

Its former head Abdyrakhman Mavlyanov was dismissed in accordance with submitted application last month.

Another order appointed Nurlan Atabaev as his deputy.

Earlier it was reported that «in order to improve the state policy in the field of attestation of scientific and pedagogical personnel of the highest qualification,» the HAC chairman is now appointed by the Prime Minister.