Bishkek expects construction of new unit of infectious hospital

«We hope that the new unit of the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital will be built in 2018,» the head physician of the medical institution Gulzhigit Aliev told 24.kg news agency.

«Korean specialists are making expert assessment. They have already made midterm conclusions. The report to the bank that will finance the project is made and preliminary approval has been received,» Gulzhigit Aliev said.

South Korean investors are ready to invest in the construction of a new infectious unit for 150 beds more than $ 10 million.

During the rise in disease incidence, patients of the hospital are placed in the corridors. The incidence of acute respiratory viral infections is increasing now.
