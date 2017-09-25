Presidential candidate promises to rename Kyrgyzstan and buses to schools

Debates of candidates for the post of the president of Kyrgyzstan continue on the air of «Birinchi Radio» today. Toktaiym Umetalieva, Arslanbek Maliev and Ulukbek Kochkorov give a speech.

According to Arslanbek Maliev, it is necessary to rename the country.

Kyrgyzstan is the wrong name of the country. We are confused with Afghanistan, Pakistan. The Kyrgyz Republic is not a Kyrgyz name. It is necessary to represent our country everywhere as Kyrgyz Eli, Kyrgyz Kaganate. Arslanbek Maliev

He also promised to solve the problem of students’ safety by providing every school in the country with new buses.

Toktaiym Umetalieva told she was going to solve health care problems first. «The health of mothers and children is a priority for the state,» she said. The audience asked about her attitude towards hijabs, the candidate answered that she preferred traditional clothes.

Candidate Ulukbek Kochkorov said that he had not yet found among the rivals those with whom he could unite ideologically.

Radio debates will continue on October 3.