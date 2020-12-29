15:41
English

Presidential elections: Four candidates sign memorandum of cooperation

Opposition presidential candidates Adakhan Madumarov, Klara Sooronkulova, Kanat Isaev and Kanybek Imanaliev signed a memorandum of cooperation. It was announced at a press conference.

According to Adakhan Madumarov, the election campaign is taking place in an atmosphere of pressure, use of administrative resource and bribery. «We have united to nominate a single candidate in case of a second round. We will hold meetings with voters together after the New Year,» he said.

According to him, the unification can happen earlier.

Klara Sooronkulova added that they appealed to the Bishkek Administrative Court because Sadyr Japarov had been illegally registered as a presidential candidate. According to them, Sadyr Japarov was unlawfully acquitted by the Supreme Court.

Snap presidential elections and referendum to determine the form of government will be held on January 10, 2021 in Kyrgyzstan.
