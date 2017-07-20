Official representatives of 5 presidential candidates approved

Official representatives of five presidential candidates were approved today at the meeting of the Central Commission for Elections and Referenda. The decision was taken unanimously.

The CEC registered Dinara Dzhunusova, Tolgonai Shamshibaeva and Nurbek Dzhunusov as authorized representatives of the presidential candidate Ruslan Dzhunusov.

Jyldyzbek Zhaichybekov was registered as representative of Azimbek Beknazarov. The presidential candidate Rita Karasartova will be represented by Zhibek Orozbekova and Alina Ryskulova.

Bolot Aliyev, Stanbek Momunbekov and Shamil Borbiev became authorized representatives of Temir Sariev. Kamila Sharshekeeva is represented by Chinara Kempirbaeva.

Presidential elections are scheduled for October 15, 2017.

The first candidate has already submitted signature sheets in his support to the CEC.

Candidates for the main post of the country will begin to take the state language test on July 26.