14:30
+30
USD 69.43
EUR 79.50
RUB 1.18
English

Former son-in-law of Akayev sentenced to 20 years in prison

Former son-in-law of former Kyrgyzstan's president Askar Akayev Adil Toigonbaev was sentenced in absentia to 20 years in prison with confiscation of property. Official website of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Adil Toigonbaev was found guilty of committing crimes under Articles 166 (fraud), 188 (monopolistic actions and restriction of competition) and 213 (evasion of payment of taxes). The verdict was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

In addition, the court ordered to recover from the defendant in favor of Manas International Airport 677, 291 million som (about $ 10 million).

Adil Toigonbaev, the former spouse of Bermet Akayeva, is wanted by law enforcement agencies of Kyrgyzstan since 2005.
link:
views: 43
Print
Related
Askar and Bermet Akayev publish book about future of Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Zhanar Akayev expelled from SDPK faction
Political Council of SDPK excludes Zhanar Akayev from faction
Popular
Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project Upper Naryn cascade. Dubious Czech project
Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan Human rights organizations demand to lift ban on Ponomarev’s entry to Kyrgyzstan
Arab Coordination Group to invest $ 357 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan Arab Coordination Group to invest $ 357 million in projects in Kyrgyzstan
Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise Half of year results. Economy revives, prices rise