Former son-in-law of Akayev sentenced to 20 years in prison

Former son-in-law of former Kyrgyzstan 's president Askar Akayev Adil Toigonbaev was sentenced in absentia to 20 years in prison with confiscation of property. Official website of the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Adil Toigonbaev was found guilty of committing crimes under Articles 166 (fraud), 188 (monopolistic actions and restriction of competition) and 213 (evasion of payment of taxes). The verdict was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

In addition, the court ordered to recover from the defendant in favor of Manas International Airport 677, 291 million som (about $ 10 million).