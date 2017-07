Vehicles in Kyrgyzstan should have a sticker on payment of tax on windshield. Press service of the State Tax Service of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, it is necessary to pay tax on the vehicles till September 1, until September 2 — tax on residential houses, apartments and land tax (for house, garden land plots).

Fine of 2,000 soms is provided for untimely payment of tax.

At the same time, after paying the vehicle tax, citizens have to receive a special sticker confirming the fact of payment, and it must be stuck on the car’s windshield.