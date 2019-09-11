10:40
Kyrgyzstan collects 324.9 million soms of vehicle tax for a month

At least 324.9 million soms of vehicle tax have been collected in the republic for August 2019. The State Tax Service informed 24.kg news agency.

Compared with the same period last year, the figure increased by 45.2 million soms. At the same time, 645.2 million soms of vehicle tax have been collected in just eight months of 2019, which is 26.7 million soms more than in 2018.

Deadline for vehicle tax payment has expired on September 2. Since that time, the State Tax Service together with the Main Traffic Safety Department has been conducting raids to detect tax evaders.
