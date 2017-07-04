Ata Meken lawyers refuse to participate in proceedings

Lawyers of Ata Meken party refused to continue participation in the court proceedings on the suit of the Prosecutor General’s Office against them and Zanoza.kg. Kanatbek Aziz informed 24.kg news agency.

According to him, he and his colleague Taalaigul Toktakunova do not see any point in participation in the court hearings, since the court is knowingly biased and its objectivity is not expected.

Lawyers note that the judge of the Oktyabrsky District Court of Bishkek Bolot Abdullayev did not uphold any of the petitions filed by them and obviously is not interested in establishing the truth.

«It is clear to everyone that the decisions of the courts on the claims of the Prosecutor General’s Office to me and Taalaigul Toktakunova and journalists of Zanoza.kg are already ready. All these hearings are nothing but a show. We do not intend to participate in the show," Kanatbek Aziz said.

He left the courtroom together with Taalaigul Toktakunova.

The supervisory authority earlier filed five lawsuits against Zanoza.kg, journalists Dina Maslova and Naryn Aiyp. Lawyers Kanatbek Aziz and Taalaigul Toktakunova are co-defendants on one of them, co-defendant on the other is ex-MP Cholpon Dzhakupova. All claims are on the protection of the honor and dignity of the President of Kyrgyzstan.

Lawyers of Ata Meken are brought to responsibility for the information they spread that Almazbek Atambayev was allegedly involved in the cargo in the crashed Boeing 747 near Dachi SU residential community.