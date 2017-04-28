Looters’ case. Investigation into Raikan Tologonov’s case completed

The State Committee for National Security completed an investigation into the criminal case of looting against ex-MP from Ata Meken party Raikan Tologonov. The committee reported.

According to it, there are materials and testimonies from a number of witnesses, including those directly involved in the crimes.

Raikan Tologonov was charged with illegal purchase, transfer, storage of firearms, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices, as well as with comitting of crimes by a group of persons under preliminary conspiracy.

The criminal case was sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office for approval and transfer to the court.