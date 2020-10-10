No looting or pogroms registered in Bishkek overnight

No looting or pogroms were registered in Bishkek over the past night. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

According to the department, night patrols, consisting of policemen, servicemen and people’s guards, served to prevent and suppress possible violations and crimes.

«Public safety of citizens is under the control of law enforcement agencies and people’s guards. Private and state property, strategically important objects are under reliable protection,» the statement says.