12:03
USD 79.62
EUR 93.55
RUB 1.02
English

No looting or pogroms registered in Bishkek overnight

No looting or pogroms were registered in Bishkek over the past night. Press service of the Central Internal Affairs Department of the capital reported.

According to the department, night patrols, consisting of policemen, servicemen and people’s guards, served to prevent and suppress possible violations and crimes.

«Public safety of citizens is under the control of law enforcement agencies and people’s guards. Private and state property, strategically important objects are under reliable protection,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/168627/
views: 151
Print
Related
Atambayev’s case. Not a single looting fact registered in Bishkek
One more suspect of April 2010 looting detained
Looters’ case. Investigation into Raikan Tologonov’s case completed
Ex-deputy Raikan Tologonov arrested on suspicion of looting
GKNB of Kyrgyzstan actively searching for looters
Popular
October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport October 6 morning after riots in Bishkek. Photoreport
National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money National Bank disables SWIFT payment system to avoid transfer of money
Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons Seizure of White House in Bishkek: Looting, damage of property and arsons
Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel Riots in Bishkek: Grenades explode near Dostuk hotel
10 October, Saturday
11:50
14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan 14 more medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in K...
11:45
Five people die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus in the last 24 hours
11:40
307 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 48,924 in total
11:35
130 more people recover from COVID-19, pneumonia in Kyrgyzstan
11:29
Seven people injured during riots on Ala-Too square