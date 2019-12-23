Prime Minister promises Mailuu-Suu electric bulb factory 300 million soms

«Government intends to increase the number of industrial enterprises, since this sector is a flagship for development of economy of any state,» said the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev during a visit to Mailuu-Suu electric bulb factory. The Information Support Department of the Government Office reported.

The head of the Cabinet was informed that the factory was on the verge of bankruptcy and was not working at full capacity. Its products — 40 varieties of lamps — are mainly exported to neighboring countries.

«The company’s products are certified and meet the requirements of international standards ISO 9001: 2008 and ISO 9001. However, due to the large flow of similar products from other countries, the demand for domestic products has decreased,» the press service said.

The enterprise management sees a way out of the current situation in the production of various glass containers. Equipment for about 300 million soms is needed for it.

The Prime Minister noted that earlier the Kyrgyzstanis used the bulbs produced at this factory.

«The company is town-forming and needs attention. It needs a good investor or financing. We should not think about closure of this or that enterprise. On the contrary, we need to restore old and open new plants and factories. Industry is the engine of any economy. Therefore, it is necessary to consider the issue of the enterprise support,» said Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

The head of Government noted that the funds needed for further work of the enterprise would be found.

He instructed to consider ways of financing of Mailuu-Suu Electric Bulb Factory as soon as possible and make proposals for their implementation.

As of today, the company employs more than 1,500 people. The production capacity of the factory is 300 million electric bulbs per year. In case of opening of a new workshop, the number of jobs will reach 2,000 people.