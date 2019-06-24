Farmers need help in merino sheep breeding and development of sheep farming

Kyrgyzstan needs projects for development of sheep farming. Head of Zher Azygy Association of Agrobusinessmen Aziza Yuldasheva announced today at the first meeting of the Committee on Industry and Entrepreneurship.

According to her, wool is in great demand among artisans and enterprises engaged in manufacture of wool products. She cited the example of Vivatex in Tokmak city, which successfully sells wool products in Uzbekistan, Russia and America.

«We are talking about environmentally friendly products. Wool is in a huge demand in the world. I suggest the new Minister of Agriculture Erkinbek Choduev to think about creation of projects on sheep breeding. These sheep breeds are sensitive and it is difficult for ordinary farmers to breed them. Therefore, we need programs to support the merino sheep breeding. We will be very competitive in wool products sphere,» Aziza Yuldasheva said.