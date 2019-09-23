Internal Affairs Ministry reveals 25 offenses involving police officers

Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs recorded 25 facts of offenses involving police officers. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Pamir Asanov told at a press conference.

According to him, all cases were sent to other law enforcement agencies for investigation.

«The Internal Investigation Service identifies employees who are not properly fulfilling their duty. As of today, all appeals are registered after the introduction of new legislation. Accordingly, it is impossible to hide the fact of a misconduct,» said Pamir Asanov.