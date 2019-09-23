15:37
USD 69.74
EUR 79.24
RUB 1.05
English

Internal Affairs Ministry reveals 25 offenses involving police officers

Internal Investigation Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs recorded 25 facts of offenses involving police officers. The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan Pamir Asanov told at a press conference.

According to him, all cases were sent to other law enforcement agencies for investigation.

«The Internal Investigation Service identifies employees who are not properly fulfilling their duty. As of today, all appeals are registered after the introduction of new legislation. Accordingly, it is impossible to hide the fact of a misconduct,» said Pamir Asanov.
link:
views: 88
Print
Related
About 1,453 Kyrgyzstanis serve sentences in Russia
Popular
Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway Prime Minister about border situation: Both sides have to meet halfway
Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts Christopher Schwartz: Bishkek I fell in love with survives in micro-districts
Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border Border guards of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly patrol border
Girl dies in traffic accident in Bishkek Girl dies in traffic accident in Bishkek