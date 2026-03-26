International Alysh Wrestling Tournament kicks off in Bishkek

The International Alysh Wrestling Grand Prix Tournament kicked off today at the Kaba uulu Kozhomkul Sports Palace in Bishkek.

According to the State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports, the competition is dedicated to the memory of Bayaman Erkinbaev, the founder of the International Alysh Federation and renowned public figure.

About 150 wrestlers from eight countries are participating in the tournament: Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, China, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, India, and the Netherlands.

The opening ceremony was attended by Ulukbek Omurbekov, Director of the Directorate for National Sports, representatives of foreign delegations, and relatives of Bayaman Erkinbaev.