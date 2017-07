Kyrgyzstanis won 15 medals at the International Alysh Tournament. Press service of the State Agency for Youth Affairs, Physical Culture and Sports of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to it, the Grand Prix tournament, dedicated to the memory of Kurmanjan Datka, was held in Osh . Representatives of nine countries, including Serbia , the Netherlands and Bulgaria participated in it. Medals were played in two styles: free and classical.