The national alysh belt wrestling team of Kyrgyzstan triumphantly performed at the World Championship.

The tournament was held on December 22-23 in Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan). At least 250 athletes from 27 countries participated in it. The team of Kyrgyzstan won five gold and one bronze medal and took the 1st place in the team scoring.

Marlen Abdurasulov (60 kg), Eldiyar Seksenbaev (70 kg), Orozbek Ashirov (100 kg), Anara Ryskulova (55 kg) and Meerim Momunova (60 kg) became champions. Nagira Sarbashova (over 75 kg) took the third place.