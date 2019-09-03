16:28
Wrestlers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at World Martial Arts Games

National alysh team of Kyrgyzstan participated in the World Martial Arts Games.

The Games are held from August 30 to September 6 in Chungju (South Korea). The program includes 18 sports. At least 120 athletes from 30 countries participated in alysh competitions. The national team won two medals of each dignity and took the 1st place in the team scoring.

Nagira Sarbashova (weight category over 65 kg) and Sharshenaly uulu Madaminbek (80 kg) became champions. Baktyyar kyzy Nurzat (65 kg) and Kamoliddin Abdurakhimov (over 80 kg) won silver medals and Elzada Momunzhanova (55 kg) and Eldiyar Seksenbev (70 kg) won bronze medals.
