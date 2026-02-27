15:26
Over 300 organized crime members held accountable in Kyrgyzstan

Over 300 members of organized crime groups have been held accountable, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced at a republican meeting.

According to him, the state has been compensated for damages totaling over 38 billion soms.

«We not only dismantled individual criminal organizations, but also destroyed the system that had been ’feeding’ shadowy influence for decades. The state has restored the rule of law,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

He added that the Ministry of Internal Affairs has undergone a large-scale digital transformation. Modern video surveillance systems, providing 24/7 monitoring, have been installed throughout the country.

«As a result, the number of registered crimes has decreased by 73 percent. In public places equipped with cameras, the number of serious offenses has decreased by 68 percent. All of this is aimed at improving the safety of our streets, the peace of mind of families, and the confidence of parents in their children’s future,» the president noted.

According to him, «statements that we are building a strong state should not be taken as empty words.»

«I would say that this is about the ability to protect borders, ensure justice, ensure that criminals are not left unpunished, and at the same time guarantee the safety of every citizen. For decades, corruption has weakened state institutions from within, completely undermined public trust, and created significant obstacles to economic development. We have made fundamental decisions aimed at eliminating this deep-rooted and complex problem.

As part of anti-corruption measures, thousands of real estate properties have been transferred to state ownership. 959 facilities have been transferred to state and municipal authorities. More than 3,300 hectares of agricultural land have been returned to local government bodies,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.
