Regular air service between Tashkent and Osh to be launched

Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC announced the launch of a new scheduled flight between Tashkent and Osh by Centrum Air. Flights are scheduled to begin on April 1.

Flights will be operated regularly twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, on modern Airbus A320 aircraft.

Flight duration is 1 hour and 10 minutes. Roundtrip ticket price starts at 1.5 million sums ($124), excluding baggage. Tickets can be purchased on the airline’s official website and through existing sales channels.

The schedule has been arranged to provide convenient connections in Tashkent, offering passengers from Osh additional opportunities for onward travel across the airline’s route network.

According to Airports of Kyrgyzstan OJSC, the launch of the new service is not merely an expansion of the route network but also an additional opportunity to boost tourism, business ties, and good-neighborly relations between the two countries.