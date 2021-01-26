Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Kyrgyzstan cover 6 months of imports

Gold and foreign exchange reserves of Kyrgyzstan cover about six months of the future volume of imports of goods and services. The National Bank of the country provided such data.

At year-end 2020, they amounted to $ 2.8 billion. In December, compared with September, when the highest level of reserves was registered, the amount reduced by $ 263.07 million. On the contrary, they grew by $ 384 million over the year.

The National Bank uses the reserves to smooth out sharp fluctuations in the foreign exchange market. Last year, the volume of foreign exchange market interventions involving sale of the foreign currency reached $ 518.5 million.