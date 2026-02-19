Akzhol Makhmudov to compete at ranking wrestling tournament in Albania

Kyrgyz wrestler Akzhol Makhmudov will take part in a ranking tournament in Albania. The United World Wrestling (UWW) reported.

The second ranking tournament of 2026, Muhamet Malo Tournament, will be held from February 25 to March 1 in Tirana.

Makhmudov has been included in the Kyrgyzstan’s national team and will compete in the 82-kilogram weight category.

The tournament in Albania will be only his second appearance for the national team since the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, where he won a bronze medal.

In November 2025, the Kyrgyz athlete won a gold medal at the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Saudi Arabia.