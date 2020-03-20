Uzbekistan permits cultivation of hemp for industrial purposes

Uzbekistan has permitted cultivation and trafficking of hemp for industrial purposes. The media of the Republic of Uzbekistan report.

Legal entities must receive a special license for it. It will give the right to engage in the cultivation, import and export, processing, storage, sale, purchase and transportation of hemp plants for industrial purposes not related to the production or manufacture of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

The law was signed by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The content of tetrahydrocannabinol in the plant should not exceed 0.2 percent. Licenses for this type of activity will be issued in the manner established by the Cabinet of Ministers.

«The cultivars of hemp, which are allowed for cultivation and trafficking for industrial purposes, the conditions for their cultivation and turnover will also be determined by the Cabinet,» the statement says.