Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss political reforms

At the initiative of the Kazakh side, a telephone conversation took place between President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the presidential press service, the leaders discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. They discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements in trade, transport, industrial cooperation, energy, and water resources.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed Sadyr Japarov of the ongoing constitutional reform in Kazakhstan, aimed at establishing a long-term foundation for national development. In response, Sadyr Japarov expressed support for the large-scale reforms in the neighboring country, including the initiative to establish a unicameral parliament, and wished successful holding of the nationwide referendum. The heads of state emphasized the importance of resolving all emerging issues in a spirit of trust, traditional friendship, and brotherhood, which, they said, creates a solid foundation for the progressive development of bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, the presidents exchanged views on domestic political reforms, regional and international issues, and discussed the schedule of upcoming joint events in a multilateral format.