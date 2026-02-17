21:08
USD 87.45
EUR 103.55
RUB 1.14
English

Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss political reforms

At the initiative of the Kazakh side, a telephone conversation took place between President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

According to the presidential press service, the leaders discussed current issues of Kyrgyzstan — Kazakhstan cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. They discussed the implementation of previously reached agreements in trade, transport, industrial cooperation, energy, and water resources.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed Sadyr Japarov of the ongoing constitutional reform in Kazakhstan, aimed at establishing a long-term foundation for national development. In response, Sadyr Japarov expressed support for the large-scale reforms in the neighboring country, including the initiative to establish a unicameral parliament, and wished successful holding of the nationwide referendum. The heads of state emphasized the importance of resolving all emerging issues in a spirit of trust, traditional friendship, and brotherhood, which, they said, creates a solid foundation for the progressive development of bilateral cooperation.

Furthermore, the presidents exchanged views on domestic political reforms, regional and international issues, and discussed the schedule of upcoming joint events in a multilateral format.
link: https://24.kg/english/362427/
views: 144
Print
Related
Plane crash in Aktau: Rosaviatsia comments on plane crash
Construction of solar power plant in Toru-Aigyr: Memorandum signed
UN Office in Bishkek receives protesting human rights defender
Deputies of Parliament consider situation on border behind closed doors
Will Jerooy's gold be dragged into presidential election?
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to comprehensively develop bilateral relations
Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed Schedule of temporary closure of Kyrgyzstan–China border checkpoints changed
Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media Nephew of Tashiev dismissed as head of transport prosecutor's office — media
Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU Kyrgyzstan to become “trade gateway” for Tajik goods to EAEU and EU
17 February, Tuesday
20:07
Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss political reforms Leaders of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss political...
17:55
Constitutional Court sets date for next presidential elections in Kyrgyzstan
17:39
SCNS: Ex-employees will be held accountable under law
17:26
16 new school buildings commissioned in Osh region in 2025
16:19
New Deputy Chairman of SCNS appointed in Kyrgyzstan