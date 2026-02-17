13:20
Two Kyrgyzstanis win gold at Klippan Lady Open Wrestling Tournament

Two Kyrgyzstanis won gold at the Klippan Lady Open International Wrestling Tournament, which concluded in Sweden.

Aidemi Asangazieva competed in the 17-and-under women’s 53-kilogram weight class. In the group stage, she won three victories over her Swedish opponents with a combined score of 24-3.

In the semifinals, she defeated Lauren MacGregor (Canada) 8-0, and in the final, she defeated Emmy Nerell (Sweden) 6-0.

Asel Toktosun kyzy, competing in the 49-kilogram weight class, also won a gold medal.
