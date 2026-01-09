10:11
Kamchybek Tashiev: Only death can separate my friendship with Sadyr Japarov

Only death can separate my friendship with Sadyr Japarov. The head of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev, stated in the documentary film President, when speaking about his relationship with President Sadyr Japarov.

According to him, their relationship has for many years been based on friendship and mutual understanding.

«We share one path and one set of goals, which is why we move through life together. Many have tried and continue to try to drive us apart, to divide us in order to achieve their own goals. But I can say that this is impossible, and their plans are doomed to fail. Only death can separate us.

Some resort to provocations, claiming that I want the presidency. But I do not need that. We are both ready to work to the very end for the good of the state,» Kamchybek Tashiev added.
