Wrestling weight categories to be reduced at World Nomad Games

The number of weight categories in wrestling disciplines will be significantly reduced at the 6th World Nomad Games. Nursultan Adenov, Head of the International Secretariat of the World Nomad Games (WNG), announced at a press conference.

According to him, the decision was made based on the experience of previous competitions. An excessive number of weight categories creates serious organizational difficulties and affects the competition’s dynamics.

«When one sport competitions are held for too long during the day, spectators become uninterested. The athletes themselves become tired. At the same time, we allow participants to compete in several wrestling disciplines simultaneously, and this must also be taken into account,» Nursultan Adenov said.

He emphasized that the organizers decided to retain the weight categories that generate the greatest interest among spectators and also ensure a balance between the various disciplines.

Particular attention is paid to the principle of equality and international balance.

«If we include only Kyrgyz sports, we could eventually lose the project itself. Other countries will withdraw from participation, seeing a lack of fairness. All these issues are discussed in advance with the international federations, and they understand us,» he noted.

As the head of the WNG Secretariat emphasized, the reduction in weight categories is aimed at enhancing the games’ spectacle, preserving fair competition, and maintaining the interest of international participants in the World Nomad Games.