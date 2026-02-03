25-storey business center with helipad to be built in central part of Bishkek

Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC plans to build a new 25-storey high-tech and creative business center Aviator in the very center of Bishkek, at the intersection of Bokonbaev Street and Manas Avenue, the company’s press service reported.

The project is expected to become one of the capital’s most unusual and modern architectural initiatives, combining business infrastructure, hotel services, and elements of aviation aesthetics.

Aviator will feature an aviation-inspired design, with architectural and interior solutions referencing flight, dynamics, and high technology. The complex will include business spaces, offices, restaurants, boutiques, a hotel, and other facilities for entrepreneurs, startups, and representatives of the creative industries.

One of the key features of the project will be a helipad located on the roof of the 25-storey building.

According to Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, the project investor will be a Chinese company. The timeline and cost of construction have not been disclosed.

It is planned that Asman Airlines, a subsidiary of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, will operate sightseeing and business helicopter flights around Bishkek and nearby areas. The company intends to purchase a helicopter for these purposes in the near future.

«The Aviator project is intended to become a new point of attraction for businesses, investors, and visitors to the capital, as well as a symbol of a modern, ambitious, and innovation-oriented Bishkek,» Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, said.