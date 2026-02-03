20:55
USD 87.45
EUR 103.33
RUB 1.14
English

25-storey business center with helipad to be built in central part of Bishkek

Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC plans to build a new 25-storey high-tech and creative business center Aviator in the very center of Bishkek, at the intersection of Bokonbaev Street and Manas Avenue, the company’s press service reported.

The project is expected to become one of the capital’s most unusual and modern architectural initiatives, combining business infrastructure, hotel services, and elements of aviation aesthetics.

Aviator will feature an aviation-inspired design, with architectural and interior solutions referencing flight, dynamics, and high technology. The complex will include business spaces, offices, restaurants, boutiques, a hotel, and other facilities for entrepreneurs, startups, and representatives of the creative industries.

One of the key features of the project will be a helipad located on the roof of the 25-storey building.

According to Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, the project investor will be a Chinese company. The timeline and cost of construction have not been disclosed.

It is planned that Asman Airlines, a subsidiary of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, will operate sightseeing and business helicopter flights around Bishkek and nearby areas. The company intends to purchase a helicopter for these purposes in the near future.

«The Aviator project is intended to become a new point of attraction for businesses, investors, and visitors to the capital, as well as a symbol of a modern, ambitious, and innovation-oriented Bishkek,» Manasbek Samidinov, Chairman of the Board of Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC, said.
link: https://24.kg/english/360465/
views: 162
Print
Related
Innovative museums, cinema: Entertainment center under construction in Talas
Chinese investor intends to cooperate with Kyrgyzstan in construction
Construction Ministry of Kyrgyzstan blacklists Zam Zam Building company
Large planetarium to be built in Bishkek by 2027
Oruntaev explains why Construction Ministry employees earn up to 500,000 soms
Construction of six-lane bridge on Zhibek-Zholu: Mayor orders quality inspection
Bina Group company fined for construction violations in Bishkek
Minister uncovers serious violations: Construction company fined 200,000 soms
Kyrgyzstan enters 2026 as EAEU leader in construction growth
Kyrgyzstan and China discuss direct supplies of construction materials
Popular
Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan Danone recalls baby formula in Germany, brand's products also sold in Kyrgyzstan
EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia EU plans to impose sanctions against Kyrgyzstan for aiding Russia
Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported Earthquake hits Naryn: Tremors up to 4 points, no damage reported
Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall Air quality improvement project discussed with World Bank at Bishkek City Hall
3 February, Tuesday
19:26
25-storey business center with helipad to be built in central part of Bishkek 25-storey business center with helipad to be built in c...
19:19
Cabinet Chairman discusses in UAE law enforcement agencies digitalization
19:08
Adylbek Kasymaliev holds talks with Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan
18:10
Edil Baisalov confident in President Japarov’s re-election
18:03
U.S. Special Envoy Sergio Gor to arrive in Bishkek