Avalanches expected on mountain passes in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan has issued an alert — avalanches are expected in the country’s mountainous regions.

According to the ministry, due to expected precipitation from January 27 to 29, avalanches, snow drifts, snowpack, and ice are possible in mountainous areas and on Bishkek — Osh (Ala-Bel Pass, Chychkan Gorge) and Karakol — Enilchek (Chon-Ashuu Pass) roads.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations urges everyone to strictly maintain a distance of 500 meters between vehicles when traveling through avalanche-prone areas.