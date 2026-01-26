17:10
Two investigators suspected of extortion detained in Osh region

Two investigators from Kara-Suu and Aravan districts were detained on suspicion of corruption-related offenses. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to the SCNS, the operational measures were carried out as part of efforts to curb extortion within law enforcement bodies.

«An investigator from Nariman village police station in Kara-Suu district, Police Captain O.G.O., allegedly abused his official position and demanded $3,000 from citizen K.u.O. The money was reportedly extorted in exchange for a favorable decision on materials from a pre-investigation check registered in December 2024 in connection with a fraud case,» the statement says.

Investigators believe that a Police Captain S.N.S., an officer of the investigative unit of the Internal Affairs Department of Aravan district, acted as an intermediary between the investigator and the citizen.

A joint operation by the SCNS and the Internal Investigations Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs resulted in detention of both investigators while receiving $1,600. The suspects have been placed in pre-trial detention center of SCNS.
link: https://24.kg/english/359317/
views: 73
