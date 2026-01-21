12:20
Burned-out car with bodies of two people found in Moskovsky district

A burned-out car containing the bodies of two people was found in Moskovsky district. According to the press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region of Kyrgyzstan, on January 20, police received a report of a foreign-made car burning near the village of Spartak.

An investigative team was immediately dispatched to the scene. During the inspection, two bodies were discovered inside the car: one in the driver’s front seat and one in the rear passenger’s seat.

Police have identified the deceased as local residents: E.O., 26, and S.T., 16, a student at a school in the village of Spartak.

The Main Internal Affairs Department of the region reported that, based on the information gathered, it was established that E.O. purchased the car on January 11 and, upon discovering a malfunction, contacted a mechanic. A mechanic pointed out to him the car’s very poor condition and the high risk of operating it.

The investigation is ongoing.
