Diplomats discuss opening of Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan in Sochi

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Almaz Imangaziev and the Consul General of the Russian Federation in Osh, Roman Svistin, discussed the implementation of the initiative to open a Consulate General of the Kyrgyz Republic in Sochi, Russia.

As the Foreign Ministry’s press service noted, the diplomats discussed a wide range of pressing issues of Kyrgyzstan — Russia consular cooperation.

They also touched on aspects of operational interaction between competent authorities. This work is aimed at ensuring reliable protection of the rights and legitimate interests of citizens of both countries.

During the protocol part of the meeting, Roman Svistin presented Almaz Imangaziev with the original consular patent.

Concluding the conversation, the parties emphasized the importance of further deepening their partnership and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to actively strengthening cooperation in the consular sphere.
