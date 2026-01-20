11:15
Permits restored for four companies to employ citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad

The permits of four private agencies facilitating the employment of citizens of Kyrgyzstan in Turkey have been reinstated. The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad reported.

Ramay Sayakat LLC, Golden Work Travel LLC, Aska Travel LLC, and Iris Travel LLC eliminated previously identified violations and submitted a complete set of documents in accordance with the Regulation «On the Procedure for Issuing Permits to Carry Out Activities for the Employment of Citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic Abroad,» approved by a Cabinet of Ministers’ resolution.

It is emphasized that sending citizens of Kyrgyzstan to work abroad is permitted only with a valid license and in strict compliance with legislation governing external labor migration.

Earlier, the permits of the four specialized agencies had been temporarily suspended. An inspection revealed that when obtaining their permits, the agencies had provided inaccurate information, including failure to confirm actual cooperation with employers or intermediaries in Turkey.
