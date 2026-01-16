17:51
USD 87.45
EUR 101.71
RUB 1.12
English

Arms supply disruption: Hundreds of millions of soms in damage recovered

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported a new case of systemic corruption uncovered within the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the SCNS, one of the supplier companies (LLC) that had signed a contract to supply weapons failed to fulfill its obligations to the Ministry of Defense. An audit conducted by the Ministry of Finance identified damage to the state totaling 244,587,870 soms (equivalent to €2.7 million).

The SCNS clarified that within the framework of the initiated criminal case and the operational and investigative measures carried out, the full amount of damage has been reimbursed by the supplier company.

The committee added that it continues to conduct a set of operational and investigative actions aimed at identifying officials within the Ministry of Defense who may have been involved in the corruption scheme.
link: https://24.kg/english/358186/
views: 106
Print
Related
SCNS: Former head of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan admits guilt
Kamchybek Tashiev: SCNS collected materials on number of judges
SCNS detains former Tax Service officials in corruption case
SCNS Kyzyl-Beles recreation center opened in Chui region
Cabinet Chairman congratulates SCNS officers on professional holiday
SCNS warns against artificial coal price hikes
Ex-officials suspected of corruption detained in Aravan district
Over 300 billion soms returned to state for 5 years of anti-corruption efforts
Kamchybek Tashiev: Corruption originates in government agencies
SCNS returns Asem service center building in Karakol to state ownership
Popular
Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026 Excise tax rates on alcohol increased in Kyrgyzstan from January 1, 2026
Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition Vessel collision in Thailand: Citizens of Kyrgyzstan in satisfactory condition
Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks Kadzhi-Sai, Tuya-Moyun, Kyzyl-Dzhar: IAEA on Kyrgyzstan's new uranium risks
Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security Over $30 million to strengthen pandemic preparedness and food security
16 January, Friday
17:43
Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan Earthquake hits Kyrgyzstan
17:13
Arms supply disruption: Hundreds of millions of soms in damage recovered
17:05
Teacher taken to police station for beating school student in Bishkek
16:44
Kyrgyzstan tightens liability for illegal cross-border transportation of goods
16:36
Kyrgyzstan prepares public sector for entry into global capital markets