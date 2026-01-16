Arms supply disruption: Hundreds of millions of soms in damage recovered

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported a new case of systemic corruption uncovered within the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the SCNS, one of the supplier companies (LLC) that had signed a contract to supply weapons failed to fulfill its obligations to the Ministry of Defense. An audit conducted by the Ministry of Finance identified damage to the state totaling 244,587,870 soms (equivalent to €2.7 million).

The SCNS clarified that within the framework of the initiated criminal case and the operational and investigative measures carried out, the full amount of damage has been reimbursed by the supplier company.

The committee added that it continues to conduct a set of operational and investigative actions aimed at identifying officials within the Ministry of Defense who may have been involved in the corruption scheme.