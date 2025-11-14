12:08
CEC fines candidates, media outlets, citizens for campaign violations

The Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has reviewed several cases involving violations of voter information rules and campaign regulations. The decisions were based on materials revealed by the working group monitoring social media and media outlets. The CEC press service reported.

In one case, the working group found that photos and videos posted on Threads account of user Nursultan Bakyt indicated a campaign violation committed by a candidate Bolot Ibragimov from constituency No. 22. The commission ruled that Rima Sharshenova, representing Airsen LLC, will be held liable and fined 7,500 soms in accordance with Article 65 of the Code of Offenses.

The CEC also reviewed a complaint filed by the representative of a candidate Rakhat Zhunushbaeva from constituency No. 28. The newspaper Asia News, the website Aryba, and social media users Aika Muratova and Bakmurat Toktogulov published materials damaging the candidate’s honor and dignity. Following the working group’s recommendations, the commission imposed fines of 17,500 soms on Asia News and Aryba, and 12,500 soms each on the two social media users.

In addition, the CEC held candidate Suyunbek Omurzakov from constituency No. 10 accountable. Social media monitoring showed that photos and videos posted by user Makhmud Abdubaliev confirmed that Omurzakov violated campaign rules. The commission decided to fine him 75 calculated rates (7,500 soms). Omurzakov is currently a member of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

The commission noted that all decisions were made in accordance with constitutional laws «On Elections» and «On the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums,» as well as relevant articles of the Code of Offenses.
