Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan included in list of top travel destinations

The New York Times has included the Tian Shan Mountains in Kyrgyzstan in its list of 52 best travel destinations for 2026.

The Tian Shan ranked 31st on the list. The list includes the Kyrgyz Nomad Trail, which stretches from east to west across the country and passes through high mountain passes, scenic lakes, small villages, and seasonal yurt camps.

Key highlights along the route include glaciers, the turquoise alpine lake Kel-Suu surrounded by steep cliffs, Tash-Rabat, a preserved 15th-century caravanserai, and Saimaluu-Tash, a high-altitude valley renowned for its unique collection of petroglyphs.

Experts note that the inclusion of the Tian Shan Mountains in an international travel ranking helps boost interest in Kyrgyzstan, promote domestic tourism, and attract foreign travelers.
