Some public services become free as Cabinet amends unified register

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced amendments to its resolution on the Unified Register of Public Services provided by state bodies and their departmental institutions.

The decision was made to improve the accessibility and quality of public services for individuals and legal entities. In particular, the term «fee-based» in a number of entries in the register has been replaced with «free of charge.»

The changes affect services in the sphere of religious activities. The procedure for issuing duplicate registration certificates for religious organizations, educational institutions, missions, missionaries, religious facilities, and charitable foundations has been clarified. In addition, new types of services have been added to the register, including the registration and re-registration of religious preachers, religious facilities, and religious charitable foundations.

Provisions related to phytosanitary services have also been updated. The revised version sets out procedures for quarantine phytosanitary inspections of products and the issuance of phytosanitary and re-export certificates to confirm compliance with the requirements of importing countries.

A number of entries in the register have been declared invalid. The resolution will enter into force 15 days after its adoption.
